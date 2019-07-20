SUTTON John Derek On July 17 2019 peacefully at Gandarra, in the presence of his family, aged 50 years. Loved and loving husband of Dorothy; much loved father of Emma, James and Nathan. Loved son of Joyce and the late Derek Sutton; loved brother of Wayne (dec), Glenn, Jeff, Debbie and their families. Loved son-in-law of Dot and Laurie Porter; loved brother-in-law of Sharen, Kerry, Tracey, Susie and their families. Forever in our hearts I was supposed to spend the rest of my life with you and then I realised... you spent the rest of your life with me. I smile because I know you loved me till the day you went away, and will keep loving me... till the day were together again. Your suffering is now over. Rest In Peace Love you now and forever your loving wife, Dottie. Dad, A golden heart stopped beating, hard working hands at rest. God, broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best. Forever in our hearts We love you Dad. Emma, James and Nathan Published in The Courier on July 20, 2019