Steer John (Jack) Raymond 5.12.1933 - 27.12.2019 Passed away peacefully. Much loved husband to Mary, father to Vicki & Andrew, Stephen & Leanne, Joanne & Colin, Jenny & Peter, Cathy & Bob (dec), Kellie, Danielle & Nick and beloved Grandpa Jack to his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Special thanks to St John of God medical facilities. Following a private burial as per Jack's request, there will be a celebration of his life at Buninyong Golf Club, Friday 3rd Jan at 2pm. Family and friends welcome. Thanks for showing us how to live life to the fullest. You were a true gentleman, the worlds finest family man.



Published in The Courier on Jan. 1, 2020
