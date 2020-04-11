|
PASCOE John Stanley (Jack) On April 3 2020 peacefully at Nazareth House, in the presence of his family, aged 93 years. Loved and loving husband of Jean (dec); much loved dad and father-in-law of Colin and the late Dianne, Helen, Dianne and Rodney Gardner; loving Poppa of Natasha and Dean, Tara and Les; Simone and Mitch, Chris and Linda, Jamie and Danielle; proud great Poppa of Ava and Noah; Aleira and Jordy; Edie, Alice and Angus; Romy, Harvey and Lottie; Charlie and Tom. Mum and Dad reunited Forever in our hearts Many thanks to the wonderful staff of Nazareth House for the care of Jack and his family. Private Cremation. Due to current Government regulations
Published in The Courier on Apr. 11, 2020