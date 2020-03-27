Home
Services
Harrison Funerals
748 Main Road
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
03 5330 2255
Resources
More Obituaries for John READ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John READ

Add a Memory
John READ Notice
READ John Hampden Our beloved John left for his last great adventure after a short illness, which he bore with typical and unwavering good cheer and sense of humour. Much loved husband of Christine; father of Rebecca and Sophie; youngest brother of Rod, David (dec) and Richard (dec); brother-in-law of Marg, Jude and Maxine (dec), grandfather of his adored grandchildren Lachlan and Matthew; "naughty" uncle to his many nephews and nieces; and friend to many. Adventurer, walker, poet, and incurable romantic. Given current circumstances, a small family service was held this week, with a view to a fitting celebration to a life well-lived at a later date.



logo
Published in The Courier on Mar. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -