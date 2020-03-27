|
READ John Hampden Our beloved John left for his last great adventure after a short illness, which he bore with typical and unwavering good cheer and sense of humour. Much loved husband of Christine; father of Rebecca and Sophie; youngest brother of Rod, David (dec) and Richard (dec); brother-in-law of Marg, Jude and Maxine (dec), grandfather of his adored grandchildren Lachlan and Matthew; "naughty" uncle to his many nephews and nieces; and friend to many. Adventurer, walker, poet, and incurable romantic. Given current circumstances, a small family service was held this week, with a view to a fitting celebration to a life well-lived at a later date.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 27, 2020