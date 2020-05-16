|
KENNEDY John 1937-2020 Passed away peacefully at Gandarra on May 9 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret for 59 years; much loved father of Robert, Adrian and Liz, Michael and Sally, Tony and Helen, Peter and Rochelle; very special Pa John to Jerome and Ellie, Kieran, Josh, Brayden and Mitchell, Kaleb, Lachlan, Molly, Jackson and Tamieka, Nathan and Jason and their partners and Pa Pa John to baby Evelyn. In our hearts you will always stay. Loved and remembered everyday Special thanks to all the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at both Ballarat Health Services and Gandarra for their care of John. Private Burial. (Due to current Government regulations)
Published in The Courier on May 16, 2020