KELLY John (Jack) Joseph
Requiem Mass for the repose of the soul of the late Mr John Joseph 'Jack' Kelly will be celebrated at St. Michael's Catholic Church, 186 Bungaree-Wallace Road, Bungaree on FRIDAY October 4, 2019 commencing at 2:00 pm. The funeral will leave at the conclusion of Mass for the Bungaree Cemetery at Pootilla.
Rosary will be recited at the Doveton Park Funeral Centre, 1251 Doveton St. Nth, Ballarat on THURSDAY evening October 3, 2019 commencing at 6.30pm.
Published in The Courier on Oct. 2, 2019