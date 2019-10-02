|
|
KELLY John (Jack) Joseph
Passed away peacefully at Ballarat Health Services surrounded by his loving family on
27.9.2019 aged 87.
Loved son of Leo and Monica Kelly (both dec) of Bungaree. Brother of Joan, Maurice, Noel, Maureen, Leo (all dec) & Eileen. Dearly beloved husband and soulmate of Margaret. Adored father of Cheryl, Debbie, Philip, Danny, Noeleen, Therese, Leonie and Tim. Amazing Pop of Mandy, Katherine, Elizabeth, Lara, Ben, Tom, Meg, Zoe, Rory, Abbey, Jack and Erin. Great Poppy of Will, Kayden, Genevieve, Oliver, Harry, Charlotte, Hamish, Casey, Bonnie and Percy.
Thank you my darling for our 64 happy married years and our 8 loving, caring children. Meet me up in Heaven Honey.
Loving father and friend of Cheryl and Mike. Grandfather of Lara, Mark & Thomas. Great grandfather of Oliver and Hamish. Forever in our hearts.
Vale Jack Kelly. Loved grandfather and friend of Mandy & Phillip Mahoney. A true gentleman and loving man. Will be sadly missed but never forgotten. RIP Pop
Dad, Pop, Great Poppy,
We are so thankful for having such a great man in our lives. You are such an inspiration to us all. You are our hero and a person we aspire to be like.
We love you and we will miss you.
Debbie, Katherine, Chris, Genevieve, Liz, Luke, Will, Charlotte & Percy.
Dad thank you for your love and dedication to my life. You were a loyal father and will be sadly missed
Love from your son Philip.
Farewell Jack. The final siren has sounded for one of the Tigers biggest supporters. Forever in our hearts and memories. Your loving son Dan, Stacey, Rory & Abbey.
Dad, you dedicated your life to your family and you were truly loved and deeply adored. We were blessed to have you in our lives. Your love towards us was unwavering and no words can express how much you will be sadly missed. It is with heavy hearts that we have to say goodbye to you. We will miss you eternally Dad. Thanks Dad for all of the wonderful memories we will always cherish.
Love always Noeleen and Robert.
Our darling Dad, what a truly wonderful life we have had together - full of love, laughter and happiness. You have forged a pathway in your life for us to follow and in doing so have created a magnificent journey for us to travel on.
Forever in our hearts until we meet again in Heaven.
Love Therese and Peter.
Pop, you will never be more than a happy memory away. Always missed, loved and remembered.
Love Ben, Mandy and Casey.
Our darling Pop, we are so blessed to have a Pop and Great Poppy as strong, loving and wise as you. You are who we all aspire to be and we will miss you dearly.
Love always, Meg, Jake, Kayden, Harry and Bonnie.
Pop, we will always remember your beautiful smile, your kind nature and your loving heart. You will forever hold a special place in our hearts.
Love always, Zoe and Anthony xoxo
Dad you taught us right from wrong and how to be strong. For this we are eternally grateful.
Your loving Daughter Leonie. Pop of Jack & Erin.
To my awesome Dad, thank you for 51 years of my life. I will miss you until I meet you in heaven. Go the Tigers your famous football team. Love from your son Tim - RIP - Such is Life.
We would like to express our sincere thanks to the loving caring staff from Southern Cross Care, Ballarat Health Services and Jim Gay Rehabilitation Centre for looking after our dear Dad.
Published in The Courier on Oct. 2, 2019