GRANT John Gerard Born 2nd January, 1935. Passed away peacefully at Gandarra on Friday 22nd May, 2020. Loved son of Hugh & Christina. Precious brother to Patricia (dec.). Loving husband of Catherine, 60 precious years together. Cherished father of Jane, Christine (dec.), John, Cathy & Annie. Much loved father in law of Rodney & Maureen. Beloved Poppy to Aimee, Joshua, Jacob, Jessica, Nicholas, Sarah, Charlotte & Mitchell. Adored great-grandpa of Angus & Isabella. I couldn't have asked for a better life partner, 60 years with the most wonderful, caring man who devoted his life to his family. All my love, Cathy. My precious, precious Dad; What am I going to do without you - you were my rock, always there for me. Dad you were such a gentle, caring person always giving so much love to us all. I am privileged to have had such an amazing, special Dad. Thank you for all the beautiful memories of the times shared. They will always be with me. I am going to miss you so very much. Love always, Jane. Adored Poppy of Sarah and Mitch. Your memory we will always treasure in our hearts to stay forever. Respected friend of Geoff. Dearly cherished and inspirational Dad to John, loved and admired by Maureen and family - Joh, Andrew, Rory and Phoebe, Marcus and Maz. "A gentle and selfless man forever in our hearts and minds". Love you Dad. There are no words to describe the pain of losing you and I will miss you forever. Your amazing care, love and support for us was endless and I know your beautiful spirit will be with us always - Cathy To our dearest Poppy, finding any one word to describe you is so difficult. We adored you! You brought so much wisdom, love and guidance to our lives. You were an exemplary role model who will be in our hearts forever. The pain of having to say goodbye is the true reflection of the immense love we felt and continue to feel for you. You may be gone but your legacy is eternal. Love Jake and Nick Today my heart is breaking for the man who filled my life with love and precious memories, but because my heart is filled with love I know I will make sure to smile when I think of you. Our Mondays will never be the same. Special memories and treasured times for Rodney, Annie, Aimee, Josh, Jessica and Charlotte. Adored 'Bob' of Angus & Isabella. Striving always to be as good as you; beyond privileged to call you ours. Forever yours, Jessica Rose xx My dearest Poppy you were our world, our rock, our everything. Words cannot express how much you meant to us. You will be forever missed and loved by us always. Love Aimee, Justin, Angus & Isabella. Privately interred at Ballarat on May 28, 2020. A public celebration of John's extraordinary life will be confirmed at a later date. With much gratitude to Dr Sally McAleese, the Doctors and Nurses at St John of God Hospital and Gandarra Palliative Care Unit. Please leave a tribute at harrisonfunerals.com
Published in The Courier on May 30, 2020