HODGES John Francis 27.2.1943 - 31.3.2020 I wasn't ready to say goodbye. You are the love of my life, my heart is broken. I carry your heart with me, I carry it in my heart. I am never without it, anywhere you go, I go my darling. John, a loving husband of Carol for 56 years. A loved father of Andrew, Timothy & Karen. A cherished Poppy to Kye-Anne, Sharna, Krista, Gemma & Payton. Adored Poppa to Kayden John, Ivy, Ella & Leo. Treasured by Lisa, Josh, Sean & Rhys. Always in our hearts
Published in The Courier on Apr. 4, 2020