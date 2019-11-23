Home
CARTER John Esmond On November 14, 2019, peacefully at Jack Lonsdale Lodge in the care of family, aged 85 years. Loved and loving husband of Jean (dec); dearly loved Dad of Lillian and John; loving Pop of Susan and Brian, Matthew, Stephanie, Maxine and Ian, Daryl and Alex, and Sam; proud great Grandfather of 9. Happily reunited with Jean Many thanks to the staff at Jack Lonsdale Lodge for their care of John and his family. Interred at Ballarat on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.



Published in The Courier on Nov. 23, 2019
