|
|
KENNEDY John David 22.6.1962 - 15.2.2020
Passed away peacefully, after a long brave battle, surrounded by his family.
Loving husband of Wendy.
Adored father of Nathan, Jessica and Amy.
Grandfather of Lucy and Austin.
Son-in-law of Jim and Barbara (dec) Brown.
You shall be deeply missed and forever in our hearts.
Very special thank you to all the doctors, nurses, allied health professionals, cleaners and hospitality staff involved in John's care, over the last few years; especially Ballarat Hospice, who without their loving and caring support we could not have managed.
A private service was held on 21.2.2020 as per John's wishes, Jo Kruse kindly officiated.
Published in The Courier on Feb. 22, 2020