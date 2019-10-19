|
CUNNINGHAM John David. 30.12.1931 - 14.10.2019 Passed away peacefully at BUPA Ballarat. Dearly loved and loving son of John and Elspeth, late of Scarsdale. Loved brother of Molly, Kath, Ted, Edleen, Tom and Ella. Rest in Peace. Dearly loved brother of Edleen. Cherished uncle of Sally (dec) and Jamie, Jane and Philip, David and Lisa. Loved great uncle to Patrick, Eleanor, Eliza, Jessica, Clare, Ted, Daniel, Nathan, Rachel, Emily, Jasper, Delilah and Sam. Remembered for kindness and generosity to family and friends. Always a gentleman. As was John's wish, he was privately interred at the Smythesdale Cemetery on Friday October 18, 2019. Mr. Laurie Gibbs kindly officiated.
Published in The Courier on Oct. 19, 2019