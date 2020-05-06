Home
Services
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for John BURKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Coleman BURKE


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
John Coleman BURKE Notice
BURKE

John Coleman

28/06/1938 - 3/05/2020

John Coleman Burke, of Meadow Gardens, formerly of Cape Clear & Smythesdale, passed away at St John of God Hospital in the presence of family.

Beloved husband of Eileen, much loved father of Peter, Brian and Mark, father in-law of Leanne, Marianne & Melissa.

Adored Grandfather of seven, proud Great Grandfather of eleven.

His legacy lives on. Cherished memories, forever in our hearts.

Private Cremation. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date

 Rest in peace Pop.

 You fought so hard for so long

Private

Private
Published in The Courier on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -