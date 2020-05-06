|
|
BURKE
John Coleman
28/06/1938 - 3/05/2020
John Coleman Burke, of Meadow Gardens, formerly of Cape Clear & Smythesdale, passed away at St John of God Hospital in the presence of family.
Beloved husband of Eileen, much loved father of Peter, Brian and Mark, father in-law of Leanne, Marianne & Melissa.
Adored Grandfather of seven, proud Great Grandfather of eleven.
His legacy lives on. Cherished memories, forever in our hearts.
Private Cremation. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date
Rest in peace Pop.
You fought so hard for so long
Published in The Courier on May 6, 2020