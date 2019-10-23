|
|
DEAN John Bruce Tomlin (Bruce) (Late of Ballarat, formerly of Mildura) 18.03.1931-21.10.2019 Loved husband of Judy, much loved father of Susan (dec), Wendy, Rosemary and Geoffrey ; father-in-law of Brendan, Andrew and Kristina; adored grandfather of Nell; Merryn and Lee, Laura , Blair and Katherine; Harry, Lachie, Alice, and Jimmy; Tomlin and Maya; devoted great grandfather of Elena and Anna; Jesse and Addison; Henry, George, Emilia (dec) and Madeleine. Funeral details in a later issue.
Published in The Courier on Oct. 23, 2019