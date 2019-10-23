Home
Resources
More Obituaries for John DEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Bruce DEAN

Add a Memory
John Bruce DEAN Notice
DEAN John Bruce Tomlin (Bruce) (Late of Ballarat, formerly of Mildura) 18.03.1931-21.10.2019 Loved husband of Judy, much loved father of Susan (dec), Wendy, Rosemary and Geoffrey ; father-in-law of Brendan, Andrew and Kristina; adored grandfather of Nell; Merryn and Lee, Laura , Blair and Katherine; Harry, Lachie, Alice, and Jimmy; Tomlin and Maya; devoted great grandfather of Elena and Anna; Jesse and Addison; Henry, George, Emilia (dec) and Madeleine. Funeral details in a later issue.



logo
Published in The Courier on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.