BYLSMA Johannes 'J.B'
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing away of John on October 18, 2019.
Loved son of Aukje and Wybe Bylsma (both dec).
Loved husband of Johanna.
Loved father of Peter (dec), Wybe, Gabrielle (dec), Roger, Adam and Guy and 'Dad' to Tony and Andrew.
Loved brother of Klaas (dec) and Oeds.
Loved father-in-law of Pauline, Emma & Bronwyn.
Much loved Grandfather of Jake and Hannah, Erin and Jesse, Joshua and Isabelle, Emma, Laura and Noah, Austin, Amelie and Xanthe, Angus, Maeve and Isla and 'Pa' of Karli, Ryan and Zoe.
Slaap zacht
(sleep softly)
Published in The Courier on Oct. 23, 2019