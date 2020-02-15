Home
Jock (John) HEYS

Jock (John) HEYS Notice
HEYS Jock (John) John Burgess Heys passed away on 12.02.2020.

In his 91st year.

Loved and loving husband of Joy (dec), father of Stephen (dec) and Tony.

Father in law of Donna and Grandpa Jock of Lily, Jorde and Noah.



Jock the pain of the last couple of months is over, rest with those you love.

Now at peace and reunited with his beloved Joy.



Thank you to Dr. Dover and the staff at Nazareth House for their care of Jock over the last months.



Those we love remain with us

for love itself lives on

Cherished memories never fade

because one loved is gone

Those we love can never be

more than a thought apart

For as long as there is a memory

they live on in our heart
Published in The Courier on Feb. 15, 2020
