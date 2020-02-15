|
HEYS Jock (John) John Burgess Heys passed away on 12.02.2020.
In his 91st year.
Loved and loving husband of Joy (dec), father of Stephen (dec) and Tony.
Father in law of Donna and Grandpa Jock of Lily, Jorde and Noah.
Jock the pain of the last couple of months is over, rest with those you love.
Now at peace and reunited with his beloved Joy.
Thank you to Dr. Dover and the staff at Nazareth House for their care of Jock over the last months.
Those we love remain with us
for love itself lives on
Cherished memories never fade
because one loved is gone
Those we love can never be
more than a thought apart
For as long as there is a memory
they live on in our heart
Published in The Courier on Feb. 15, 2020