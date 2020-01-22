Home
More Obituaries for Joan MCMASTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Wendy (COOK) MCMASTER

Joan Wendy (COOK) MCMASTER Notice
McMaster Nee - Cook Joan Wendy Passed away peacefully at Kelaston on Friday January 17, 2020 aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of Ken (Dec). Loved and loving Mother of Cheryl, Wendy, Debbie, Ian (Dec) and Robert. Much loved Mother-in-law of Tony, Trevor and Natasha. Cherished Nan of Renee, Simone, Mitchell, Sean, Matthew, Jake, Todd, Trent and Aaron. Great Grandmother of Indianna, Ruby and Georgia. We will all miss you greatly but will cherish and laugh at the lovely memories we have of you.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 22, 2020
