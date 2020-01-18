Home
Services
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan ANDREWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Veronica ANDREWS


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Joan Veronica ANDREWS Notice
ANDREWS Joan Veronica

1.3.1935 - 6.1.2020



Passed away peacefully at

Nazareth House, Ballarat.



Wife of Ronald (senior) (dec).

Respected and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ronald and Julie (dec) Andrews; Susanne and Trevor Petrie; and Cheryl and John Van Der Horn.

Cherished Nana of Clinton and Joanne Andrews; Brooke Andrews and Fred Carusella; Scott and Andrea Petrie; Drew and Nicole Petrie; and Lauren and Joel Dean. Great Nana of Jade and Jack Andrews; Chelsea, Bianca and Josie Carusella; Madison, Lachlan and Lily Petrie; Jack, Abby and Ruby Petrie; and Jackson and Mason Dean.



Joan's family wish to acknowledge the staff at Nazareth House, Ballarat for their care of and love for Joan, and thank Dr. Rimas Liubinas for his attention to Joan's health and wellbeing.

Deo gratias xxx



As per Joan's wishes she was privately cremated at the Sovereign Chapel, Ballarat Crematorium. Celebrant Kate Ritchie kindly officiated. Our thanks to Peter Tobin Funerals for their expertise.



logo
Published in The Courier on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -