|
|
ANDREWS Joan Veronica
1.3.1935 - 6.1.2020
Passed away peacefully at
Nazareth House, Ballarat.
Wife of Ronald (senior) (dec).
Respected and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ronald and Julie (dec) Andrews; Susanne and Trevor Petrie; and Cheryl and John Van Der Horn.
Cherished Nana of Clinton and Joanne Andrews; Brooke Andrews and Fred Carusella; Scott and Andrea Petrie; Drew and Nicole Petrie; and Lauren and Joel Dean. Great Nana of Jade and Jack Andrews; Chelsea, Bianca and Josie Carusella; Madison, Lachlan and Lily Petrie; Jack, Abby and Ruby Petrie; and Jackson and Mason Dean.
Joan's family wish to acknowledge the staff at Nazareth House, Ballarat for their care of and love for Joan, and thank Dr. Rimas Liubinas for his attention to Joan's health and wellbeing.
Deo gratias xxx
As per Joan's wishes she was privately cremated at the Sovereign Chapel, Ballarat Crematorium. Celebrant Kate Ritchie kindly officiated. Our thanks to Peter Tobin Funerals for their expertise.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 18, 2020