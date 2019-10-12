|
Lance (nee Rich) Joan Olive Passed away peacefully at Kirralee Nursing Home on the 3rd October. Loved mother of David, Stephen, Diana, Fiona and Andrew. Mother-in-law of Cath, Jenny, John and Peter. Grandma to Joanne, Jamie and Claire Lance; Jeremy and Kelly Lance; Belinda and Peter Joyce; Mellanie Szulc and Kane Szulc. Great Grandma (Ggma) to Jasmine, Mason, Eve, Piper, Edward, Rose, Max, Ruby, Oliver, Nate and Kenzie and special friend of Chris. A wonderful mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend who is now at peace and will be remembered by us all. Special thanks to the staff and management of Kirralee Nursing Home, for thier care and compassion to Joan and the family. According to her wishes a private family funeral service was held at Doveton Park Funeral Centre on the 10th October, 2019. Reunited with her loving husband George
Published in The Courier on Oct. 12, 2019