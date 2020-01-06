|
|
WEST (nee Shearer) Jessica Elizabeth 02.05.1982 - 29.12.2019
Jess died in a vehicle collision last Sunday the 29th December. She was born in Traralgon, educated at Avoca Primary School, Highview Christian College in Maryborough and graduated from Ballarat Grammar in 2000. Jess then went on to Latrobe University in Bendigo where she graduated and became a successful and highly competent Primary School teacher, the last 10 years of which has been at Strathfieldsaye Primary School.
She leaves her husband Anthony and elder son Oakley.
Jess was an exceptional, generous and caring woman with a bubbly personality. She will be greatly missed by family, friends, her school community and sporting & recreational bodies in the Bendigo Region.
WEST
Deighton William
11.09.2014 - 29.12.2019
Deighton died in the same vehicle collision as his mother Jess.
He showed great sporting potential and was very excited at the prospect of joining his brother Oakley at School this year to start his formal education. Deighton had just graduated from Jenny's ELC Kindergarten. Deighton was a very caring little boy, an attribute developed by his very close family.
Devoted loving wife and son of Anthony West. Mum and brother of Oakley.
Jess was and always will be the love of my life. You would walk into a room and instantly make the vibe of the room better like no other. There aren't enough words for me to use to express how much I will miss you.
Watch over Oakley and myself and take care of our little D-man in heaven. Love now and always. Your loving husband Anthony.
D-man your infectious smile and cheeky grin will forever be embedded in my mind. Your thirst for life and desire to be the best at whatever you did was nothing short of inspiring. I love you little man. Take care of mummy and never stop trying to win. Love always Daddy.
Gorgeous daughter and grandson of Ken & Christine Shearer.
Beautiful granddaughter & great grandson of Lindsay Roberts and the late Dorothy Roberts.
Much loved sister & nephew of Madeline Shearer & Dean Poole. Loving aunt & cousin of Jaxson & Ellie Poole.
Loving daughter-in-law & grandson of Shaun & Kay West.
Much loved sister-in-law of Julie Bentley. Beautiful aunt & cousin of Rylan, Lili, Tarkyn & Amali Bentley.
Loving sister-in-law of Nathan & Alicia West. Loved aunt and cousin of Harper & Payton West.
For funeral arrangements please see later edition.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 6, 2020