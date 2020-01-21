Home
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Ulumbarra Theatre
Gaol Road
Bendigo
WEST Jessica and Deighton A Celebration for the lives of Jessica and Deighton West will be held at the Ulumbarra Theatre, Gaol Road, Bendigo, on WEDNESDAY (January 22) at 11 am.

Private Cremation



No flowers by request, in lieu donations to the Royal Children's Hospital would be appreciated. Envelopes available at the service.



In memory of Jess and Deighton you are asked to wear vibrant colours or dress as your favourite super hero.



Parking will be available at the Queen Elizabeth Oval and the Tom Flood Sports Centre.



Published in The Courier on Jan. 21, 2020
