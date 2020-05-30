Home
BALFOUR (Cliff) Jennifer Mina Passed away peacefully after a long battle with illness on 22 May 2020 in her 85th year. Loved wife of Ken ( dec); adored Mum of Andrew and Helen and mother-in-law of Jim; loving Nana of Sam, Jade, Aidan and Karis. Loved daughter of George and Louisa Cliff of Soldiers Hill ( both dec); loved sister of Ian and his family. Cherished mother of Helen and loved mother-in-law of Jim. Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure. You were our world. My hearts aches for you. You will always be my special Harold. xx Private Cremation (Due to current Government regulations)



Published in The Courier on May 30, 2020
