|
|
SPOONER Jennifer Lee 29.2.1956-28.2.2020
Passed away peacefully after a short illness at Gandarra surrounded by her family on 28 February 2020, aged 63.
Loved daughter of Max and Barbara (both dec).
Loved wife of Gary (dec).
Treasured mum of Brett, Nat and Tanya.
Mother in law to Heather and Kai.
Precious Nan to Taj, Indi, Emily, Liam and Ruby.
Loved sister to Debbie, Vicki, Greg and Rodney.
Your sense of humour, caring spirit and multiple phones calls a day will be sorely missed.
With a broken heart we take comfort in knowing you are reunited with our Dad and your best mate Spoons.
Our sincere thanks to the wonderful staff at Gandarra and Hospice for the loving care they gave Mum.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 4, 2020