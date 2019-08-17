Home
Jean PICOT Notice
PICOT Jean

1926 - 2019

Passed away peacefully, aged 92, on 4th August 2019 with her family by her side.

Loving wife of Terry (dec).

Dearly loved mother of Ross (dec) and Greg. Loved mother-in-law of Anne. Loved Nana of Tegan, Byron, David, George, Ebony and Holly-Mae and friend of Ashleigh-Mary.

We will miss your loving kindness to us all.

With much gratitude to the staff at Nazareth House who looked after Jean with much care and kindness over the last year.

A Private service was held on Thursday August 15th, 2019.



Published in The Courier on Aug. 17, 2019
