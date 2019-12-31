|
|
McMAHON Jean (nee McGloin) 10/7/1924 - 24/12/2019 Loving wife of Peter (dec.); daughter of the late Francis and Jane McGloin; dear sister and sister-in-law of Francis and Cicely McGloin, Therese and John Jens, Neil McGloin, Josephine and Anthony Bellamy, and Anthony and Valda McGloin (all deceased); much loved step- mother of Philomena (dec.), Peg, Sue and John and their families; dearly loved and treasured aunt, great aunt, great-great aunt and great-great-great aunt of the Jens and the McGloin families in Australia and the Bellamy and McGloin families in England.
Published in The Courier on Dec. 31, 2019