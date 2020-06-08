|
|
MCKEE (Clamp) Jean Gwendoline Passed away peacefully at John Curtin Aged Care in the presence of family on 5th June 2020 aged 96.
Loved wife of Eric (dec). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Alex & Cheryl and Malcolm & Carol. Loved Nana of Amba & John, Jacqueline & Ryan, Craig, Jack and Tom & Shannon. Loved great grandmother of 8.
Private funeral to be held.
The Service will be live streamed via Verey Funeral Directors Facebook page on Wednesday 10th June, 2020 commencing at 11am.
Published in The Courier on June 8, 2020