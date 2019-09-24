|
|
Werry (Bullen) Jean Elizabeth 15.09.1939 - 21.09.2019 Passed away peacefully in her sleep aged 80 years old. Dearly loved wife of 60 years to her devoted husband Robert. Cherished mother of John, Tony, Darren and Dean. Loved mother-in-law of Zina and Mary. Adored Nanna to Adam, Christine, Katrina, Elizabeth, Paul, Chris, Alex and Melissa. We will forever cherish our memories and our time with you. You will be greatly missed and will be forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace. XXXX
Published in The Courier on Sept. 24, 2019