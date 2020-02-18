Home
Services
F. W. Barnes & Son
701 Darling Street
Redan, Victoria 3350
(03) 5336 1211
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean BENNETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Elizabeth (JOLLY) BENNETT

Add a Memory
Jean Elizabeth (JOLLY) BENNETT Notice
BENNETT Nee - JOLLY Jean Elizabeth Jean passed away comfortably on February 15 th 2020 at Kirralee Aged Care Facility Ballarat, Aged 88 years. Loved Wife of Raynor (Taff) (dec). Adored Mother and Mother-in-law of Judith (Dec) and Chris, David and Debbie, Susan and Phillip, Alison and Rob. Cherished Grandma of all her Grandchildren and great Grandchildren. 'Now you are peacefully sleeping Away from all your pain. But the love in our hearts will always remain.'
Published in The Courier on Feb. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jean's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -