BENNETT Nee - JOLLY Jean Elizabeth Jean passed away comfortably on February 15 th 2020 at Kirralee Aged Care Facility Ballarat, Aged 88 years. Loved Wife of Raynor (Taff) (dec). Adored Mother and Mother-in-law of Judith (Dec) and Chris, David and Debbie, Susan and Phillip, Alison and Rob. Cherished Grandma of all her Grandchildren and great Grandchildren. 'Now you are peacefully sleeping Away from all your pain. But the love in our hearts will always remain.'
Published in The Courier on Feb. 18, 2020