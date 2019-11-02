|
|
MONTGOMERY (Thomas) Janet Mary (Jan) On October 16, 2019, peacefully at Talbot Place surrounded by her loving family, aged 77. Loved and loving wife of Phillip (Monty) for 51 years; proud Mum of Helen, Mim and Michael, Janine, James, Cameron and Nicole, Scott and Kim; treasured Grandma of Krista and Jacob, Che; Mark and Nikki; Jade, and Ellie; Cooper, Darcy, and Riley, treasured great Grandma of Sarah and Amelia. Forever in our hearts Jan's family wish to express sincere thanks to all the staff at Ballarat Health Services for their extraordinary care and support.
Published in The Courier on Nov. 2, 2019