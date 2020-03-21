|
CLANCY (Nee Pollock) Janet Christine Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Mrs Janet Christine Clancy will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral, Pearson Street Sale at 11.30am on Tuesday March 24, 2020. At the conclusion of Mass, the Funeral will leave for the Sale Lawn Cemetery. Rosary will be recited in the above Cathedral at 11am on Tuesday March 24, 2020 prior to Mass. Barry & Annette Lett 67 Macarthur Street Sale 03 5143 1232 Member AFDA www.lettsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Courier on Mar. 21, 2020