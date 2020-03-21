Home
B. Lett Funerals
67 Macarthur Street
Sale, Victoria 3850
(03) 5143 1232
Rosary
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral
Pearson Street
Sale
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral
Pearson Street
Sale
Funeral
Following Services
Sale Lawn Cemetery
Janet Christine (POLLOCK) CLANCY


1954 - 2020
Janet Christine (POLLOCK) CLANCY Notice
CLANCY (Nee Pollock) Janet Christine Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Mrs Janet Christine Clancy will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Cathedral, Pearson Street Sale at 11.30am on Tuesday March 24, 2020. At the conclusion of Mass, the Funeral will leave for the Sale Lawn Cemetery. Rosary will be recited in the above Cathedral at 11am on Tuesday March 24, 2020 prior to Mass. Barry & Annette Lett 67 Macarthur Street Sale 03 5143 1232 Member AFDA www.lettsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Courier on Mar. 21, 2020
