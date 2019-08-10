Home
More Obituaries for Jane MORRIS
Jane Margaret (NAYLOR) MORRIS

Jane Margaret (NAYLOR) MORRIS Notice
MORRIS (Naylor) Jane Margaret. 02/08/1937-08/08/2019 Peacefully at home surrounded by her four children. Beloved wife of Bob (dec); devoted and loving mother of Paul, Mark, Catherine and Anthony; loved mother-in-law of Tania, Greg and Dave; adored Nanny to Maddy, Jess and Harry; Alexander, Ned, Bella, Alice and Charlie. We have been truly blessed by your constant love, guidance, patience and prayers. God bless until we meet again. - Your loving family. Loved daughter of Henry (Biggy) and Mary Naylor (both dec); loved sister of Tim, Des (dec), Rita, Madonna and Veronica; sister- in-law of Shirley , Jessie , Gary (all dec), Flavio and Guiseppe. Sister-in-law of Betty and Donald (dec) Hallam, John and Maria Morris (dec); adored "Aunty Jane" to her many nieces and nephews Safe in God's hands
Published in The Courier on Aug. 10, 2019
