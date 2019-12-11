Home
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Bernards Catholic Church
76 Montgomery Street
Lake Bolac
JAMES "JIM" MONEGHETTI

JAMES "JIM" MONEGHETTI Notice
MONEGHETTI

JAMES FRANCIS

(JIM)

JAMES MONEGHETTI

I have always been told if you cant say it when you are alive don't bother now.

My life has been moulded on what both you & Mum have instilled in me.

Dad I will never forget you & the valuable life lessons you showed me.

Allison & son in law Mark.

Most wonderful Pa to Maddison & Tyler.

Super proud Great Pa to your special little man Harvey.

Rest now Dad you have earnt it.

PS Ted sends his regards

JOHN DUNN

036 5352 1047
Published in The Courier on Dec. 11, 2019
