MONEGHETTI
JAMES FRANCIS
(JIM)
JAMES MONEGHETTI
I have always been told if you cant say it when you are alive don't bother now.
My life has been moulded on what both you & Mum have instilled in me.
Dad I will never forget you & the valuable life lessons you showed me.
Allison & son in law Mark.
Most wonderful Pa to Maddison & Tyler.
Super proud Great Pa to your special little man Harvey.
Rest now Dad you have earnt it.
PS Ted sends his regards
Published in The Courier on Dec. 11, 2019