McKAY James (Jimmy) 12 months since you were taken so suddenly and unexpected. My life changed forever. I loved you your entire life and I will miss you for the rest of mine. You were my everything. - Your ever loving wife Pat. Dad, the pain of not having you with us is over the last year cannot be described. We had a love like no other and you are forever in my thoughts and in my heart. My silent tears still flow but I draw on the strength that you taught me to carry on. - Love always Sharee x The loss we feel continues. For an adored Poppy and much missed mate, you live on in our hearts and minds. - James, Sienna, Stella and Olivia.
Published in The Courier on Oct. 12, 2019