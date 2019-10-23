Home
James John Howard QUICK

James John Howard QUICK Notice
QUICK James John Howard Relatives and friends of the late Mr. James John Howard Quick are advised that his Funeral Service is appointed to take place at the Doveton Park Funeral Centre, 1251 Doveton Street North, Ballarat on MONDAY October 28, 2019 commencing at Two (2:00) pm.

The funeral will leave at the conclusion of the service for the Ballarat New Cemetery, Highview Gardens.

In lieu of flowers please consider an ONLINE donation to Diabetes Australia diabetesaustralia.com.au



Published in The Courier on Oct. 23, 2019
