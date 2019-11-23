Home
James Bernard ROUHAN

James Bernard ROUHAN Notice
ROUHAN James Bernard 23.1.1956-18.11.2019



Loving Husband of Pixie (Leanne).



We fell in love 47 years ago.

Then our journey began.

Reunited 22 years later.

I was so proud to become your wife.

Soul Mates forever.

And our love will go on forever.

Pixie x



Adored daddy of Egbert Marmduke your big pirate, and your baby Billy, (woof woof).

Step-father to Justin and Adam.

Adored and loved Poppy (Pappa) of Asha, Ziggy, Cooper and Anastasia. Tilly and Coco (woof woof).

Loving Father-in-law to Kathryn and Rachel.

Father of Simone and Melissa.

Brother to Francis, Tommy, Mark, John, Michael and Peter, and Brother-in-law to Narelle.

Son of Thomas and Eileen 'Sally' (dec).

An amazing, caring, funny family man left our world. Life will never ever be the same without you in it. You were loved by many and you will never leave our hearts.
Published in The Courier on Nov. 23, 2019
