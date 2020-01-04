|
Vinnicombe Jack Passed away peacefully at St John of God Hospital on the 31/12/2019. Loving husband of Joan ( dec). Born 7/5/1927 to Freda and Roy Vinnicombe. Big brother to 6 siblings. Loved and respected by his 3 children Barbara (dec) Jeanette and Don Brown Russell and Jenny. Idolised by his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Reunited with Joan, Barb and James. Very privileged you were part of our lives for so long. Dearly loved father of Jeanette, great friend to Don and loved grandfather to Matthew & Rachel, Andrew and Claire. Great grandfather to Alyssa, Madison, Mitchell, Leni, Tex and Freddie. You were the best dad a girl could ever have. Love you and will miss you Pa, you were a proud man who carried yourself with such class. Kind and wise. Something I aspire to be. Forever in our hearts Matthew, Rachel, Alyssa, Madison and Mitch. Pa Jack we were so lucky to have you in our lives for such a long time. Cherished memories of a beautiful man. Pa and a friend We will miss you Love Andy, Claire, Leni,Tex and Freddie
Published in The Courier on Jan. 4, 2020