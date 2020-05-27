Home
Jack Stewart FLETCHER


1924 - 2020
Jack Stewart FLETCHER Notice
FLETCHER Jack Stewart 30/11/1924 -24/05/2020 Passed away at Colac. Loving husband of Joy, dec. Partner to Kath, dec. Father to Bruce, James and Donald. Father-in-law to Vivien, Val and Gibby and loved Grandad to Meredith, Lauren and Michael. Great Grandad to Connor and Harrison. Beloved brother to Leigh, dec., Geoff, dec. Judith, dec., Mary and Bill. True friend to many in the western districts of Victoria. A master of many skills over his life time, farmer, journalist, agroforester and author. Private cremation A celebration of Jack's life will be held at a later date. Please leave a tribute at harrisonfunerals.com



logo
Published in The Courier from May 27 to May 30, 2020
