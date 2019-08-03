Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Isabella PERSSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isabella PERSSON

Add a Memory
Isabella PERSSON Notice
PERSSON Isabella 'Bonnie'



Passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 31 at W.B. Messer Hostel, Ballarat, aged 91 years old.

Bonnie is survived by her greatest joy, her son Ian.

Bonnie is now at peace with her husband Peter (dec 1981) and her brothers Bill and Jim.

Her sharp wit and sense of humour, love of family and life and forever maintaining the poise and spunk that can only be dignified by the 'true' lady, will be sadly missed by all those that knew her. Because, to know Bonnie, was to love Bonnie.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isabella's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.