PERSSON Isabella 'Bonnie'
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday July 31 at W.B. Messer Hostel, Ballarat, aged 91 years old.
Bonnie is survived by her greatest joy, her son Ian.
Bonnie is now at peace with her husband Peter (dec 1981) and her brothers Bill and Jim.
Her sharp wit and sense of humour, love of family and life and forever maintaining the poise and spunk that can only be dignified by the 'true' lady, will be sadly missed by all those that knew her. Because, to know Bonnie, was to love Bonnie.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 3, 2019