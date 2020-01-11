|
|
Sawyer (Varley) Iris Catherine 25.03.1928 - 08.01.2020 Dearly loved wife of Bill (dec). Loved mum of Janis & Gary, Beth & Steve and Greg & Jo. Adored nan of 7 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Reunited for their 70th wedding anniversary Dearly loved mum of Janis & Gary Swan. Loved and admired nan of Shane & Melanie and Brett & Wendy. Loved great nan of William, Bailey; James and Ryan. Loving & treasured memories are ours to share Much loved mum of Beth & Steve McPhan. Adored nan of Melissa and Kate & Mark. Treasured great nan of Piper and Ruby. Beautiful memories of our dear mum, nan and great nan Dearly loved mum of Greg & Jo Sawyer. Adored nan of Luke & Gabrielle, Robert & Ashley, Caitlyn & Benn. Cherished great nan of Nathan, Keely; Harrison, Ella, Jimmy; Zarlie, Jack and Marni. No longer in our lives to share, but in our hearts you're always there
Published in The Courier on Jan. 11, 2020