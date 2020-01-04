|
GILBERT Ilma Dorothy 21.10.1929-1.1.2020 Passed away peacefully at Ballarat Health Services. Loved and loving mother and mother-in-law of Paul (dec), Jennifer and Jack (dec), Peter and Cris and Ilma and Bill. Loved and loving Nan and Gran of 11 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 6 great great grandchildren. Such a strong willed independant, feisty Lady, sometimes stubborn with a sharp wit. Always there to help. Loved by all, will be missed by all.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 4, 2020