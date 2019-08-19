|
NELSON Ian Robert (Tubby) 12.04.1941 - 16.08.2019 Loved husband of Jan. Dearly loved father and father in law of Ash and Fiona, Kim and Chris, Craig and Kate, Jane and Scott. Adored Pa of Lachie, Todd, Eliza, Austin, Angus, Will, Maddie, Sam, Ben, Oscar and Grace. Son of Eric (dec) and Flora (dec). Loved elder brother of Graeme, Colin, Lorraine and their families. You will forever remain in our hearts. Rest in peace. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Hesse Nursing Home for their care of Ian.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 19, 2019