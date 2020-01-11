|
|
MCMICKAN Ian Alexander 'Axel'
9/04/1959 - 28/12/2019
60 years
Unexpectedly
Loved father of Kylie, Melanie and Craig.
Father in law of Garreth and Emily.
Loved Grandpa of Reilly, Aiden and Reagan.
Friend of Maxine.
Loved son of Enid and Ian McMickan (both dec).
Brother for Jenny and Ross.
Brother in law of John and Carolyn.
Uncle of their families.
Gone to soon.
Always remembered.
Maxine
You held our hand when we were small,
You caught us when we fell,
Every time we think of you our hearts fill with pride,
We will always miss you,
but we know you're by our side,
We Love you,
Kylie, Reilly and Aiden xo
You were our Dad, Grandpa and friend,
Hard working and stubborn are the words that come to mind when I think of you,
Always had to be right and never liked
being told you were wrong,
No matter the distance between us,
you were only a phone call away,
Ready to help if needed,
If only we had one more day.
Nothing prepared us for your sudden passing at 60.
We love you.
Until we meet again,
Melanie, Garreth and Reagan.
A father and best friend to me,
Whether it was a phone call, working along side me for 15 hours a day or just driving around having a beer, we were always talking. Even at my age I would still ask you 1000's of questions a day.
There was so much I still needed to learn from you.
I walked in the door to a sight I always wished would never happen.
R.I.P old man.
Your time to knock off and spend eternity at the river has come.
Until we meet again, thank you for your entertainment and your guidance.
Your good looks have been outweighed by your generosity.
Craig and Emily
Remembered with Love
Published in The Courier on Jan. 11, 2020