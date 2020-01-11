|
WATTS Henry Thomas
14/07/1925 - 06/01/2020
Passed away peacefully at Nazareth House.
Husband of Evelyn (dec).
Son of Albert and Ethel (both dec).
Loved brother of Peg, Phyllis, Dorothy, Daphne (all dec) and Joyce.
Much loved Uncle of Pam and David McShane and Marlene and Ian Irving and families.
One of life's gentleman with a sense of humour second to none. We thank you for a lifetime of treasured memories 'Choof', especially our regular Euchre afternoons that we enjoyed with you over the past 9 years. It has been our honour to have been with you, and supported you through the good and not so good times, and we thank you for allowing us that privilege. Rest in peace Henry with those you love who have gone before you, and there's no need for that 'Lead Aspro' now.
Always in our hearts.
Joyce, Marly and Ian and our family xoxoxo
Published in The Courier on Jan. 11, 2020