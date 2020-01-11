Home
Services
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry WATTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry Thomas WATTS

Add a Memory
Henry Thomas WATTS Notice
WATTS Henry Thomas



14/07/1925 - 06/01/2020



Passed away peacefully at Nazareth House.

Husband of Evelyn (dec).

Son of Albert and Ethel (both dec).

Loved brother of Peg, Phyllis, Dorothy, Daphne (all dec) and Joyce.

Much loved Uncle of Pam and David McShane and Marlene and Ian Irving and families.



One of life's gentleman with a sense of humour second to none. We thank you for a lifetime of treasured memories 'Choof', especially our regular Euchre afternoons that we enjoyed with you over the past 9 years. It has been our honour to have been with you, and supported you through the good and not so good times, and we thank you for allowing us that privilege. Rest in peace Henry with those you love who have gone before you, and there's no need for that 'Lead Aspro' now.



Always in our hearts.



Joyce, Marly and Ian and our family xoxoxo
Published in The Courier on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -