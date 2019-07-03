|
|
MACKLIN (Steenhuis) Helena On July 1 2019 peacefully at Gandarra. Beloved wife of Barry for 60 years; loved mother of Anthony, Maree, Robert, Gerard and Judy. Loved mother of Anthony and Dale (dec); Nana of Nathan and Terri and family, Stephanie and RJ. Loved mother of Maree and Philip Duffy; Nana of Sharna (dec); Tim and Claire and family; Melanie and Karl Waldron and family; James and Shelley. Loved mother of Robert; Nana of Bridget and Will; Luke and Jacquie; Thomas and Mon. Loved mother of Gerard and Fiona; loved Nana of Shannon and Ben; Jordan and Rhys. Loved mother of Judy and Tony Perkins; Nana of Jacob and Laura; Anna and Sam. Daughter of Sebastian and Maria Steenhuis (both dec).
Published in The Courier on July 3, 2019