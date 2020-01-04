|
King Helen Mary Passed away at the Ballarat Base Hospital on Thursday 26th December 2019 aged 76 years. Loving daughter of Edward and Doris King(both dec). Loved sister of Jeffrey(dec). December 26 2019. Close to our hearts you will always stay. Loved and remembered everyday. No longer in our lives to share, but in our hearts you are always there. Howard and Carol Cocking and families. Loved Cousin of Leon and Annette Cocking and their families. The Funeral Service to Celebrate the life of the Late Ms Helen King will be held at the Phelan Chapel Clarendon Street Maryborough on Friday 10th January 2020 commencing at 11 am. The cortege will then proceed to the Amphitheatre Cemetery for burial. "At Margaret's request can people please wear a touch of color." Phelan Funerals Maryborough 03 54611979
Published in The Courier on Jan. 4, 2020