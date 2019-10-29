|
Adams
Helen
Died peacefully October 28th. Loved and loving wife of Ron (dec) and mother of Michael & Sally and Jenny and Nigel. Daughter of William and Florence Paterson and sister of Ian, Anne (Nunn), Margaret (Pascoe) and Bet (Scorah) [all dec]. Sister-in-law of Ken, Marg and Val Adams. Aunt, great aunt and great great aunt of many.
She lived a long and happy life and will be much missed by all who knew her.
Love you, Mum!
