|
|
TROON (Lyons) Heather May Peacefully on 3 October 2019, aged 79 years. Loving wife of Ronald Troon (dec); beloved mother and mother-in-law of Lorrell and Doug (dec), Stuart (dec) and Rayleen, Robert and Olivia, and Eric; loved Nan of 7; much loved grannan of 16. Loved daughter of John and Lorraine Lyons (both dec). The pain has gone you are at peace. When you closed your eyes for the final time you left a void that can never be filled. Ride em cowgirl Cremated at Ballarat on Friday October 4 2019.
Published in The Courier on Oct. 5, 2019