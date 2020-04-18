|
RICE Heather Mary 5.4.1953 - 13.4.2020
Passed away peacefully at Kirralee Aged Care Home.
Formerly of Mt Mercer and Wendouree.
Beloved daughter of Len and Edna (both dec).
Dearly loved sister of Ruth, Robert and Lenice.
Loved sister-in-law of Ewan and Ross.
Treasured Aunt of Rachel, Catherine, Matthew and families.
You never failed to do you best,
Your heart was true and tender,
You simply lived for those you loved,
And we, who love you, remember.
You will be sadly missed by all.
We loved you so much,
You were an inspiration,
A ray of sunshine.
Robert, Ruth & Ewan.
In heavenly love abiding.
Dearly loved sister and sister-in-law of
Lenice & Ross.
To us you were someone special,
Someone so kind and true,
You will never be forgotten,
We thought the world of you.
Now in God's loving care.
Cherished aunt of Rachel & Adam,
Catherine & Adrian, Matthew & Molly.
Great aunt of James, Oliver, Albi, Liam & Alex.
So deep in our hearts,
The memories are kept,
Of a wonderful aunt,
We will never forget.
Remembered and loved always.
The Rice family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at the Oncology Centre, Howitt Street. Special thanks to the dedicated staff at St John of God Hospital, 1 West.
We sincerely thank Mr Andrew Lowe,
George Kannourakis, Dr Prashanth Prithviraj
and Dr Michael Maher.
Your love and care was very much appreciated.
We would also like to thank all those people who prayed for Heather during this difficult time.
Due to current government restrictions a private burial service was held on Friday April 17, at the Shelford Cemetery.
A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in The Courier on Apr. 18, 2020