HAYES Hazel Joyce 19.09.1922 - 28.09.2019 Dearly loved wife of Alan (Dec). Devoted Mother and Mother-in-law to Robert and Pam, Colin and Pam, Brian and Debbie (Dec), and her precious Kathy (Dec) and friend to Jenny. Loving Grandma to Matthew, Tim, Suzy, Penny, Lauren, Simon and Ben. Great Grandma to Sara and Georgina. Reunited in Heaven with Alan, Kathy and Debbie. In God's Care. HAYES Hazel Joyce On September 28 th 2019, Peacefully at Beaufort Hospital, aged 97 years. Dearly loved daughter of Robert and Eliza Blenkinsop both (dec). Sister of Alan (dec), Elva (dec), Florence (Dec), Norma (dec), and Jean (dec) Reunited with all her family. HAYES Hazel Joyce Dearly loved Mother of Colin, Mother-in-law of Pam and Grandma to Lauren. Mum, thank you for being there for us during the difficult times. Your love and support will never be forgotten. We have wonderful memories of good times shared and we will miss you very much. Sleep peacefully now Mum. Reunited with Dad and Kathy. God bless. HAYES Hazel Dearly loved Mother of Brian and Deb (Dec), and Grandma of Simon and Elise, Ben and Karla, and a dear friend of Jenn. Thank you for your love and support. You are now at peace and reunited with your loved ones. Rest peacefully we'll miss you. In God's Care.
Published in The Courier on Oct. 5, 2019