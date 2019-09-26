|
|
MacMILLAN Harry On September 22, 2019, peacefully at John Curtin Aged Care, Creswick, aged 90 years. Loved and loving husband of Isobel and Ethel (both dec). Much loved Dad of Gary and Mary-Ann, Diane (dec), and Neil; Reg and Faye, Daryl (dec) and Debra, Kerrie and Ron; loving Grandpa and Great Grandpa of their families. Loving Grandpa of Douglas, Samantha and Joanne. You came into our lives 33 years ago. The love and memories created in those years will remain with us forever Rest peacefully Harry A live will lived - Kerrie and Ron, Katrina and David, Laura and Brad, Vincent and Joanna
Published in The Courier from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019